NEXT 24hrs? Arsenal and Sporting CP agree Gyokeres fee

Arsenal could close a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres TODAY.

BBC Sport is reporting a fee of €73.5m has now been settled between the two clubs, with a deal potentially being signed off inside the next 24 hours.

Arsenal upped their bid yesterday after a previous offer of €70m had been turned down.

Gyokeres' camp has long had a contract agreed with Arsenal. The agreement will run to 2030.

Now the aim is to have everything completed in time for the Swede to join the Arsenal squad's flight to Asia for their preseason tour at the end of this week.

On Saturday, Sporting president Frederic Varandas declared Gyokeres would face disciplinary action after failing to appear for the start of preseason training last week.