Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price
Real Madrid president Florentino worried about squad balance

Cole ends Birmingham role to take fulltime England post

Cole ends Birmingham role to take fulltime England post
Cole ends Birmingham role to take fulltime England postTribalfootball
The FA have announced the appointment of Ashley Cole as England assistant coach.

Cole has left his job as first team coach with Birmingham City to join the England setup as assistant coach to Lee Carsley. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This was announced by the English Football Association (FA) on Saturday morning.

Chelsea legend Cole has had a dual role for both England and Birmingham, but now is taking on the national team post full-time.

His role will be to support Carsley, who has acted as interim national coach for England since Gareth Southgate quit.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCole AshleyBirminghamChelseaLeague OneFootball Transfers