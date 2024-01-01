Cole ends Birmingham role to take fulltime England post

The FA have announced the appointment of Ashley Cole as England assistant coach.

Cole has left his job as first team coach with Birmingham City to join the England setup as assistant coach to Lee Carsley.

This was announced by the English Football Association (FA) on Saturday morning.

Chelsea legend Cole has had a dual role for both England and Birmingham, but now is taking on the national team post full-time.

His role will be to support Carsley, who has acted as interim national coach for England since Gareth Southgate quit.