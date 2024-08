Backroom team for England caretaker coach Carsley named

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley has added to his backroom staff.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea player Ashley Cole, who himself has 107 caps for England, has been hired as an assistant.

At the same time, former Manchester City stopper Joleon Lescott has also been hired.

As has goalkeeper coach Tim Dittmer, who was also on the England U21 national team.

England kick off the Nations League in September against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.