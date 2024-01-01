Cole to leave Birmingham for England role

England coach Ashley Cole will step down from his role at Birmingham City imminently.

The former England and Chelsea left-back was announced as one of Lee Carsley's assistants in August.

He was part of the coaching staff for their Nations League wins against Ireland and Finland.

Now The Athletic has revealed that Carsley wants to ensure Cole has more time to focus on England duties.

The ex-defender has agreed that he will move on from Birmingham, where he has served under four managers already.

He has worked under Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray, Gary Rowett and Chris Davies at the League One club.