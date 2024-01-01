Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!

Cole to leave Birmingham for England role

Cole to leave Birmingham for England role
Cole to leave Birmingham for England roleTribalfootball
England coach Ashley Cole will step down from his role at Birmingham City imminently.

The former England and Chelsea left-back was announced as one of Lee Carsley's assistants in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was part of the coaching staff for their Nations League wins against Ireland and Finland.

Now The Athletic has revealed that Carsley wants to ensure Cole has more time to focus on England duties.

The ex-defender has agreed that he will move on from Birmingham, where he has served under four managers already.

He has worked under Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray, Gary Rowett and Chris Davies at the League One club.

Mentions
League OneCole AshleyCarsley LeeBirminghamChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers