Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move

The group phase of Euro 2024 has already concluded and with that, some exciting new names have introduced themselves to a global audience - and to watching scouts and managers. Here are five of the best young performers seen so far in Germany all potentially playing their way to a summer transfer:

JAMAL MUSIALA

Kicking off the list is one of Europe’s sharpest players who has led Germany to the top of Group A with two spectacular goals. Musiala is not just one of the best young players at the tournament, he is also one of the most prominent players at the Euros.

This is no surprise to those who have had the pleasure of watching him at Bayern Munich this season after the German slotted in 12 goals and bagged 7 assists in what was yet another strong season for the 21-year-old despite Bayern failing to win a trophy.

All eyes have been on Musiala since he joined the Bayern from the Chelsea academy for a fee of just £170k in 2016. These eyes belong to the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City, who all will be looking to grab the signature from one of Europe’s hottest talents who has impressed in the Euros so far.

ARDA GULER

At just 21 years old, Arda Guler has impressed many at the Euros after some great performances for Turkey in Group F despite primarily playing as a substitute so far in the tournament.

The midfielder captured the attention of many when his left footed strike against Georgia stunned everyone as it flew into the top corner leaving the keeper stranded.

Currently Guler is at Real Madrid after moving there last season but after a tricky year filled with injuries and lack of game time it could be time to move for the Turk, who also faces mass competition in a strong Madrid side. Whether it be a loan move or a full transfer many clubs such as Liverpool are circling and it will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds.

CHICO CONCEICAO

Yet another 21-year-old makes the list and this time it is one of Europe’s most promising wingers, Chico Conceicao who has spent the season at FC Porto on loan from Ajax.

The Portuguese is a strange addition to the list as he's only played the single minute so far in the tournament, however in those 60 seconds he scored the last-minute winner against the Czech Republic.

This was Conceicao’s tournament debut and yet he has already attracted the attention of many clubs around Europe who will be in heavy competition to snatch this talent away from Ajax in this summer transfer window.

PEDRI

Barcelona’s midfield maestro Pedri has been a name that has floated around the transfer rumour mill for years now and despite the 21-year-old being one of Europe’s most auspicious players he is yet to renew his contract that runs out in 2026.

Pedri bagged an assist against Croatia and had an excellent performance in Spain’s victory over Italy but was rested against Albania as the Spaniards cruised to the top of Group B.

A summer move could be on the cards for the midfielder who could be looking for a change of scenery after spending four seasons in Spain. It is no surprise that many top clubs from around Europe will be enquiring about him especially with the fact that Barcelona desperately need a financial injection.

LUKA SUCIC

Despite Croatia failing to progress to the next round of the tournament, Luka Sucic showed that the country has a future to look forward to after his excellent performances in what was deemed the group of death by many.

Sucic’s main takeaway from the tournament was his deflected effort against Albania which put his side 2-1 up and despite Albania equalising late on, Croatia clearly has a future talent for when the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic retire.

Currently Sucic resides at RB Salzburg and this season has effectively been his breakout campaign. Salzburg is well known to be a feeder club for the likes of RB Leipzig and he could well be the next star to sign for the German side this summer.