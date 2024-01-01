Bellingham slams critics of England teammate Alexander-Arnold

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has come to the defense of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool and Three Lions defender has come in for some criticism this week.

Some fans are not happy at Alexander-Arnold being put into the England team in a midfield role.

He played in the center in a 1-0 win over Serbia in the Euro 2024 group stages on Sunday.

“He makes it so easy for me because he can control the game so well defensively in that position,” Bellingham told ITV Sport.

“I know people talk a lot of rubbish but he's so aggressive with that back to goal pressure and it really helped me as well because it meant I got a breather when he went out.

“I think we understand each other well with the ball, he wants to play positive all the time, he wants to play forward all the time.”

He added: “We accept as team-mates who have that kind of quality that we are going to lose the ball and that's fine.

“We will win it back for each other and we will keep playing. I thought he was brilliant.”