UNCOVERED: Father of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo encouraging Liverpool push

The father of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes is encouraging interest from Liverpool.

That's according to Odiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking with El Chiringuito.

Liverpool have already made a first attempt for Rodrygo over the past month and are ready to try again.

Inda states: "I said that Rodrygo Goes had had offers from Liverpool.

"They tell me that the one who is moving the player is his father. The father does not have everyone with him and the club say he will be as needed as he has been last season.

"It is also being talked about in Real Madrid that Mbappé plays centre forward, on the right Rodrygo and on the left Vinicius, but Kylian doesn't really like playing in the centre.

"The father is the one who has doubts. Inside the board room, they really like his personal behavior inside and outside the locker room. These operations also depend on the month of July, August ... these are closed at the end of summer. The summer is very long."