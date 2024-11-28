CLOSER? Leicester to announce Van Nistelrooy appointment

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leicester City are set to name Ruud van Nistelrooy as new manager.

The Telegraph says terms have been agreed between the Foxes and the Dutchman. 

Van Nistelrooy will replace Steve Cooper after his dismissal on Sunday. Van Nistelrooy left Manchester United last week after taking charge as caretaker manager following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has further confirmed the news this morning.

 

 

