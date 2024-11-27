Van Nistelrooy to land Leicester job

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to land the Leicester City job.

The former Manchester United assistant coach will replace Steve Cooper, after he was sacked as Foxes manager on Sunday, says BBC Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy has previous senior experience as PSV Eindhoven coach.

He led United as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag last month. He oversaw three wins and one draw.

Leicester sit 16th in the Premier League after 12 games and are just one point above the relegation zone.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play