Van Nistelrooy to land Leicester job

Paul Vegas
Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to land the Leicester City job.

The former Manchester United assistant coach will replace Steve Cooper, after he was sacked as Foxes manager on Sunday, says BBC Sport.

Van Nistelrooy has previous senior experience as PSV Eindhoven coach.

He led United as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag last month. He oversaw three wins and one draw.

Leicester sit 16th in the Premier League after 12 games and are just one point above the relegation zone.

 

