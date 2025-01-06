Chiesa's agent confirms a move away from Liverpool will not happen

Tribal Football
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa's agent has confirmed that he will be staying at the club.

The winger is not going to jump ship, despite a tough first half of the season since moving from Juventus.

Chiesa has struggled to get any serious game time, considering his many injury and fitness issues.

Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” his agent Vali Ramadan told 365scores. 

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. 

“This is what I can confirm now.”

