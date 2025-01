Napoli open talks with Liverpool for Chiesa

Napoli have opened talks with Liverpool for Fede Chiesa.

Foot Mercato says Napoli are pushing to sign the Italy attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Napoli are already in negotiations with Liverpool about a loan deal that would run for the rest of the season.

It is said that Napoli coach Antonio Conte in particular is pushing to sign the former Juventus attacker.

Chiesa has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2028.