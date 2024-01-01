Chiesa excited to play with new Liverpool teammates Salah, Diaz

Liverpool new signing Federico Chiesa had no hesitation about choosing to sign for the club.

The former Juventus winger has put pen to paper on a long term contract at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chiesa, whose deal at Juve was expiring in a year’s time, spoke about his reason for signing up to play for Arne Slot.

He stated to club media: “”It’s been so far a great day and I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

He added on his first impressions of the club: “The people here are amazing and I felt great empathy. Already I’ve done a lot of tests but that is part of my job. And I just want to say something that stuck to my mind when I was about to land (in) the aeroplane, I saw Anfield and as soon as I saw Anfield I said to my wife, ‘Put the song on – You’ll Never Walk Alone – because I want to imagine myself playing there and hearing the chant of the fans.’ It was just a fun bit.”

On Arne Slot, he added: "He just told me about his football style, what he wants from me, what he wants from the team. I said to him that I’m coming to help the team and to win trophies, which is the most important thing (and) it’s what the Liverpool fans want the most.”

He concluded on playing with a group of elite attackers, such as Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz: “I mean, in Liverpool there is a lot of competition in every role because it’s a big club, it’s a top club, one of the best in the world. So I know that I was coming here with a lot of competition in my role too because in front of me there are players like (Mohamed) Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, (Diogo) Jota, (Darwin) Nunez. I know what they are capable of but I know what I am capable of too. So, I’m here to give my best and to give my best to the fans too.”