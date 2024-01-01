Salah says "don't think about the contract" as he wants to enjoy last year at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is only focused on enjoying the last year of his contract before making a decision about his future next year.

The 32 year old is yet to sign a new deal at the Reds, with his contract set to expire next summer which has left many questioning whether he will leave the club when the time comes.

Liverpool had rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah last September.

"Before the season, I was just like 'I've got one year left, let's just enjoy it and don't think about the contract'," Salah told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year (of my contract) and let's see.

"The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here."

The Egypt captain is reportedly the highest paid player in the club's history, on more than £350,000 a week.

Salah has scored twice in his first appearances under new manager Arne Slot.