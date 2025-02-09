Chelsea push Sporting CP to open talks over Essugo fee

Chelsea are closing on an agreement for Las Palmas winger Dario Essugo.

The whizkid is on-loan at the Canarians this season from Sporting CP.

The Sun says Chelsea are pushing Sporting to thrash out terms over a fee immediately. The Blues want to tie up an agreement before the summer as Essugo's reputation grows.

However, the 19 year-old will still need some persuading about joining Chelsea.

It's understood Essugo wants playing assurances from Blues management and has no interest in being signed then loaned out elsewhere.

Essugo holds the record as the youngest Sporting debutant when he made a first senior appearance in 2021 at the age of 16 years and six days.