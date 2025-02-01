Brighton agree Barco sale to Strasbourg as Sevilla loan to end

Strasbourg are swooping for Brighton fullback Valentin Barco.

Barco is ending his loan with Sevilla to move to the Ligue 1 club, says Marca.

The Argentine will join Strasbourg on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy this summer.

The permanent option is worth €10m to Brighton, which will also be due 10 per cent of any sell-on fee.

Strasbourg is under the ownership umbrella of Chelsea's BlueCo.

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta said on Friday: "I always say that any player who leaves should be replaced. We have reinforced ourselves with two signings that raise the level of the squad and if a player leaves, that position has to be reinforced."