Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Brighton agree Barco sale to Strasbourg as Sevilla loan to end

Carlos Volcano
Brighton agree Barco sale to Strasbourg as Sevilla loan to end
Brighton agree Barco sale to Strasbourg as Sevilla loan to endLaLiga
Strasbourg are swooping for Brighton fullback Valentin Barco.

Barco is ending his loan with Sevilla to move to the Ligue 1 club, says Marca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentine will join Strasbourg on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy this summer. 

The permanent option is worth €10m to Brighton, which will also be due 10 per cent of any sell-on fee.

Strasbourg is under the ownership umbrella of Chelsea's BlueCo.

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta said on Friday:  "I always say that any player who leaves should be replaced. We have reinforced ourselves with two signings that raise the level of the squad and if a player leaves, that position has to be reinforced."

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueBarco ValentinStrasbourgBrightonChelseaLaLigaSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Andrey Santos and PSG? Why Chelsea need to be wary...
Chelsea close to agreeing a £17M deal for Strasbourg teenager
Chelsea, Como battle for Deportivo La Coruna striker Yeremay