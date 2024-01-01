Tribal Football
Chelsea move to wreck Brighton plans for Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea are threatening to hijack a transfer between Brighton and Leicester City.

Per Polish outlet Meczyki, the Blues have told Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to delay having his medical with Brighton.

He is set to sign for the Albion if there is no last minute change of plans, with Jakub Moder going the other way.

Leicester are keen to sell Dewsbury-Hall and they need to do so by June 30th.

Chelsea are also in a difficult position, as they also need to ensure they do not fall foul of Premier League financial rules.

There is a possibility that Chelsea and Leicester may agree to a similar swap deal, but the player Chelsea would sell is unclear.

