Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester City may have no option but to cash-in on star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The academy graduate was a key part of the team that won promotion last season.

However, The Telegraph states that with Brighton circling, he may be on the move.

Drewsbury-Hall is one who the club can claim as pure profit if he is sold in the summer.

They have an issue with the Premier League’s financial rules due to heavy losses last year.

The club are now back in the Premier League, but do not want a points deduction.