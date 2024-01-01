Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-Hall

Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-Hall
Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-Hall
Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-HallAction Plus
Leicester City may have no option but to cash-in on star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The academy graduate was a key part of the team that won promotion last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Telegraph states that with Brighton circling, he may be on the move.

Drewsbury-Hall is one who the club can claim as pure profit if he is sold in the summer.

They have an issue with the Premier League’s financial rules due to heavy losses last year.

The club are now back in the Premier League, but do not want a points deduction.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDewsbury-Hall KiernanLeicesterBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad ace Kante talks up Europe return
Potter in Brighton talks about return
Chelsea eyeing Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall