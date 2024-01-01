Al-Ittihad ace Kante talks up Europe return

Tribal Football
Former Premier League midfielder N'Golo Kante could want a route back into Europe.

The Frenchman appears back to his very best, impressing at Euro 2024 so far.

Al-Ittihad ace Kante was man of the match in France’s first two games of the group stage against Austria and Netherlands.

Speaking with reporters this week, ex-Chelsea and Leicester man Kante said: “I don’t think my European career is over, I would love to come back.

"I had a really good year in Saudi Arabia. 

"It’s a different type of football and experience, but I’m really happy to be back with France. It’s beautiful.”

