Brentford, Brighton chasing Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is attracting a lot of attention this summer.

The Foxes need to sell players to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they incurred heavy losses last year, only sales of homegrown players before June 30th can help them avoid a points penalty.

Per The Mail, Brentford and Brighton are the two teams pushing to sign Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old has a valuation of around £40 million, as Leicester do not want to sell him on the cheap.

The Foxes may even go into the season with a points penalty if they cannot get good deals for their players.