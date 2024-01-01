Chelsea signing Dewsbury-Hall: It's been stressful, but now...

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is delighted with his first days at Chelsea.

The midfielder has followed manager Enzo Maresca from Leicester City to Chelsea.

"It has undoubtedly helped to have a past with the coaching staff," Dewsbury-Hall told the club's website.

"They are all top guys, but also fantastic coaches who keep things professional. It was good to see them again after a long summer break.

"It was nice to get that feeling. It has been a complicated and stressful time over the summer, but as soon as you walk in the door, you are happy and ready to go.

"This is how I feel now."