Willem II hold off Telstar to reach relegation final

Eredivisie side Willem II scored a late equaliser to salvage a result from the first leg of their relegation play-off finals against Keuken Kampioen Divisie club Telstar: 2-2.

Willem II, who were condemned to play for Eredivisie football in the relegation play-offs after finishing sixteenth, made it to the play-off finals by the skin of their teeth, beating FC Dordrecht on penalties after a 3-3 draw over two legs. Meanwhile, Telstar dealt with FC Den Bosch in the second leg, clinching the 2-1 win in extra time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Player ratings Flashscore

A quick attack from Willem II saw star man Ringo Meerveld open the scoring in the 14th minute, slotting the ball neatly in Ronald Koeman Jr.'s left-hand corner.

Telstar, who showcased courageous football in the past months, disappointed mightily in the first half and didn't register a shot on goal as Willem II's hopes of maintaining their Eredivisie status reached a high.

Willem II's momentum abruptly ended ten minutes after the break, however, as Runar Sigurgeirsson clumsily booted the ball in his own goal, putting Telstar alongside.

Another ten minutes later, Telstar cashed in on the shifted momentum and grabbed the lead as Youssef El Kachati escaped from the Willem II defence and smashed the ball past Thomas Didillon-Hodl.

The home crowd called in unison for a penalty, but a shove in captain Mitch Apau's back was deemed legal by referee Jeroen Manschot.

Willem II barely created a chance in the second half and only recorded five touches in Telstar's box, but still found an unlikely equaliser as Emilio Kehrer, the younger brother of Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer, caught Koeman Jr. off guard and finished the ball in the far corner. in the 81st minute.

Telstar survived the final ten minutes and will have it all to do as they'll visit the lion's den, the Koning Willem II Stadion, on Sunday in the second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off. The second leg will kick off at 18.00 CET.

View all the match statistics on Flashscore.