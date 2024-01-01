Ego & reputation: Why Chelsea bombing out homegrown hero Chalobah is a disgrace

COMMENT: So they've bombed out the manager who pulled off the improbable. Now they've put the key defender responsible for their European qualification up for sale. Another week. Another set of baffling decisions from Chelsea and their front office...

Let's get it straight. If Marco Silva, the Fulham manager, had been offered the chance to swap Trevoh Chalobah for Tosin Adarabioyo, he'd have snapped Chelsea's hand off. Ditto those at Leicester City and Wesley Fofana. And we'd say the same about AS Monaco and Axel Disasi. Chelsea have transfer-listed their best centre-half, though that's only half the story. They're pushing, forcing, bombing Chalobah out. And for what reason? Well, no-one knows why...

Certainly Enzo Maresca, as Chelsea manager, seemed non-plussed by the situation on Thursday. And to be fair, this isn't the Italian's decision. Tribalfootball.com being told Maresca would've happily kept on Chalobah for the new season.

Instead, it's come from his higher ups. Welcome to Chelsea, Enzo. Messrs Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart producing another decision which makes next-to-no sense. And one which will leave Chelsea - yet again - in a poorer state.

There is no replacement lined up for Chalobah. No upgrade on what they have. For Chelsea, this is it. In terms of right-sided centre-halves, it's Fofana, Disasi, Adarabioyo and Chalobah. And it's been decided the homegrown player. The one with the strongest ties to the club and the local support. But even more so, the best performing defender at Chelsea in their run to a sixth place finish last season. It is he, Chalobah, who is to be sold.

As we say, with the player left in London, Maresca struggled for an explanation when speaking ahead of today's 2-2 draw with Wrexham in Santa Clara: "From my point of view, it's always sad to leave players out - pre-season, squad, first 11. They work everyday for the same target.

"Trevoh situation is quite clear. We have Axel, Tosin, Wes - who is finally back - some young profiles."

It's ego. Even desperation. It has to be. As a football decision, it's unexplainable. But in terms of politics... well, the reasoning is obvious. The investment made in Fofana and Disasi. The decision to bring in Adarabioyo from the down the road. Those responsible for these decisions need these players to succeed. For their ego. For their reputation. Maybe even their job and career. In contrast, Chalobah has been tied to the club long before this Boehly-Eghbali era. It's now over 17 years as a Blue. Another success story for the junior and youth coaches at Cobham. Another success story to be sacrificed - at the age of 25 - to protect those now in charge.

The saddest aspect is Chalobah doesn't want to leave. Even if he must start at the back of queue, the player would back himself to win over his new manager. And why not? As we say, he was the key man in Chelsea's defence last season. On paper. On the pitch. No matter how you slice it, Chalobah is the most talented defensive player on Chelsea's books. And for his youth, his best days are still well ahead of him.

Yet despite all the plusses, they're shunning him - literally. Axing Chalobah from the tour squad. Demanding he find himself a new club. And for reasons which are completely out of his control. The treatment has been a disgrace - though for this Chelsea, in terms of their approach to local talent, no surprise.

So he'll go - and while he has firm interest from the Premier League, bigger opportunities await Chalobah in Italy. AC Milan, champions Inter and Antonio Conte's Napoli are already in contact with Chelsea about terms.

It's suggested the Blues will sell for around €30m - which is well within range of all three Serie A clubs. However, they're more likely to attempt to set up an initial loan to buy arrangement. A slighted, insulted player. The need to clear his wages off the books. Chelsea, by playing out this fiasco so publicly, has backed themselves into a corner. Those clubs keen all hold the upper hand.

"You can't know what the future holds for us," Chalobah stated a year ago during a shopping trip to Milan. "In the past I played in France and then in England. It's likely that I could try new adventures, for a player it's important to have the opportunity to have different experiences.

"I don't know my future yet but I like Italy, even if at the moment I have a contract with Chelsea and I'm focused on the present. You never know..."

Well, we all "know" more now. And even if today it doesn't feel like it, if it is to be Italy, then Inter, Napoli or Milan would certainly represent a step up for Chalobah from this Chelsea of 2024.