Dewsbury-Hall adamant Maresca will be Chelsea success

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is adamant manager Enzo Maresca will be a success with Chelsea.

The midfielder followed Maresca to Chelsea from Leicester City this summer.

"The manager was a big catalyst in wanting me to come," Dewsbury-Hall told BBC Sport.

"I knew from Leicester, a club that went down and had a lot of problems, how he managed to galvanise that, if everyone manages to buy into the system.

"I genuinely think in a short space of time we can be pushing for minimum top four - but more than that.

"He may be unknown for a lot of people, but he is top, top level. He will surprise a lot of people."

He also said, "You are getting lads coming up to me and asking questions. I am happy to let them know what my opinions and experiences are. They will gather their own opinions week by week.

"I remember he said to us at Leicester after six months or a year, there might be teething problems at the start but it will improve.

"Within the first week at Leicester I was convinced this was top, top level. I felt a bit stupid, I thought I knew a lot about football but he was teaching me things on a daily basis that I didn't really know before. He has an aura, he can be strict, or gentle and soft - he has both sides.

"I am getting the same feedback here with the lads. They've bought into it here from minute one which is exciting. With a system and philosophy you need everyone to buy in because, if they do, you can really achieve something."