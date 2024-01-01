Chelsea including players in offer for Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

Tribal Football
Chelsea are said to have put in a bid for Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Athletic state that Dewsbury-Hall has turned down Brighton and wants to join Chelsea.

The homegrown star has told Leicester that his preference is to remain at the club.

However, if they do have to sell him for financial reasons, he wants to go to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that other players will be included in the negotiations.

David Datro Fofana and Cesare Casadei are two players who Leicester could sign from Chelsea.

