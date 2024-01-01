Tribal Football
Chelsea pushing to close Dewsbury-Hall deal with Leicester today

Chelsea are hoping to close an agreement for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall today.

Chelsea appear to have trumped Brighton for Dewsbury-Hall after their intervention last week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Talks between Chelsea and Leicester City for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are still ongoing tonight.

"Clubs negotiating to understand if they can agree on fee and structure of deal with Chelsea pushing for at least one player included.

"KDH already gave green light, now waiting."

