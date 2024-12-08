Chelsea, Arsenal rival Real Madrid for Reis

Real Madrid face Premier League competition for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

Real are regarded as favourites to land the Brazilian teen.

However, Sky Deutschland says Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest in Reis ahead of the January market.

Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand that Vitor Reis is already a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea next summer! #CFC

"Both clubs are closely monitoring the 18 y/o top talent from Palmeiras. Central defender with a contract valid until 2028."

