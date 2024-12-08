Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Davies agent sets up Man Utd, Real Madrid meetings after Bayern Munich meltdown
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Chelsea, Arsenal rival Real Madrid for Reis

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Arsenal rival Real Madrid for Reis
Chelsea, Arsenal rival Real Madrid for ReisAction Plus
Real Madrid face Premier League competition for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

Real are regarded as favourites to land the Brazilian teen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sky Deutschland says Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest in Reis ahead of the January market.

Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand that Vitor Reis is already a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea next summer! #CFC 

"Both clubs are closely monitoring the 18 y/o top talent from Palmeiras. Central defender with a contract valid until 2028."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaVitor ReisReal MadridArsenalChelseaPalmeirasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid target Saliba makes clear Arsenal stand
FIFA Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus; Real Madrid to face Al Hilal
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'