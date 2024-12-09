Chelsea signing Estevao wins two Brasileiro awards

Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has won two awards in Brazil.

Estevao will leave Palmeiras this summer for Chelsea once he turns 18 in April next year.

Although Palmeiras missed out on the championship, Estevao can look back on a fine season, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in 31 league matches.

And he has been named the best young player and best striker in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Estevao has also made four senior appearances for Brazil.

