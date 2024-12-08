Benfica wary of Chelsea interest in Araujo

Benfica are digging in their heels over defender Tomas Araujo.

The young stopper is attracting interest from Chelsea, says O Jogo.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Benfica management have no plans to part with Araujo in January.

The defender's deal carries a buyout clause of €80m.

Chelsea are said see Araujo as a potential replacement for Axel Disasi.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play