Benfica wary of Chelsea interest in Araujo

Benfica are digging in their heels over defender Tomas Araujo.

The young stopper is attracting interest from Chelsea, says O Jogo.

However, Benfica management have no plans to part with Araujo in January.

The defender's deal carries a buyout clause of €80m.

Chelsea are said see Araujo as a potential replacement for Axel Disasi.

 

