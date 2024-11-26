Chelsea keeper Slonina breaks down at Barnsley

Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina has showed that he can hack it in senior football this season.

However, Slonina is now facing a period on the sidelines at loan club Barnsley.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their manager confirmed that he will be out for anywhere from four to six weeks, as he was injured in a pre-game warmup.

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Tykes boss Darrell Clarke stated: “He’s out four to six weeks.

"Unfortunately he did it in the warm-up the other week. The good news is he doesn’t need operating on.

“We will link up with Chelsea to try to get him back as quick as possible.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play