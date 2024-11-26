Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea keeper Slonina breaks down at Barnsley
Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina has showed that he can hack it in senior football this season.

However, Slonina is now facing a period on the sidelines at loan club Barnsley.

Their manager confirmed that he will be out for anywhere from four to six weeks, as he was injured in a pre-game warmup.

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Tykes boss Darrell Clarke stated: “He’s out four to six weeks. 

"Unfortunately he did it in the warm-up the other week. The good news is he doesn’t need operating on. 

“We will link up with Chelsea to try to get him back as quick as possible.”

 

