Jackson delighted scoring in Chelsea win at Leicester: Fighting for the team

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was delighted scoring in victory at Leicester City.

Jackson scored the opener and had an influence on Enzo Fernandez's winner for the 2-1 triumph at the KPS.

"It was a good performance, we’re just happy to get the three points," Jackson told the club's website.

"It’s just the beginning, the season has only just started. The target is to win every game, try to fight for the team, score and get three points in every game.

"For my goal, I saw the defender had anticipated my move so I needed to be quick and I know the goalkeeper is good so that’s why I tried to finish as soon as possible. I’m happy here – I’m happy with my friends and my teammates. I’m trying to help the team each game."

He continued: "We listened to what the coach said, followed the instructions and we won the game. He helps us to be in the game as always.

"We know that they know we have a lot of quality at the back and front, so normally we expect this. It was good and the most important thing is that we won the game and we focus on the next one."

