Chelsea are eyeing a move for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Daily Mail says Chelsea are exploring the prospect of signing the Ghana international this summer.

Kudus' contract at West Ham carries an £85m buyout clause.

But Chelsea must act quickly, as the clause is only active for the first ten days of July this summer.

A swap could be on, with West Ham interested in Blues goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.