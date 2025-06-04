Chelsea unwilling to match AC Milan's £25M price tag for Maignan

Chelsea are refusing to match AC Milan's £25M price tag for Mike Maignan as they attempt to sign the talented goalkeeper this summer.

The Blues are competing in the Champions League again next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League and are in talks to sign the France international who would compete for the number one spot under manager Enzo Maresca. Maignan would be available for around £25M as he enters the final year of his contract at AC Milan but reports state that the Blues find that price unacceptable.

Maignan, who will turn 30 next month is understood to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge where he will be up against Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez for a postion between the posts. The keeper joined AC Milan in 2021 from Ligue 1 side Lille and has made 163 appearances for the club in all competitions to date in what has been an impressive few years with the Italian giants.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has put out his latest statement on the situation and suggested that Maignan would be a huge help for the upcoming Club World Cup, which starts in just a few weeks, giving the transfer a slight deadline.

“Situation with Mike Maignan remains the same. Milan want £20-25m, as reported yesterday.

“Chelsea likely to offer less, but add-ons may prove important if the parties can get closer on the financials.

“Maignan is an opportunistic target but Chelsea also remain content with their existing keepers and will still rank them during Club World Cup and pre-season as planned. The real priority is still a left winger.

“It will all come down to whether Milan wish to risk losing Maignan on a free or feel other suitors will be tempted by their asking price. Player open to Chelsea.”

Chelsea will likely offload a few goalkeepers if he does come in with Djordje Petrovic attracting interest from West Ham United and Kepa Arrizabalaga who still on the books after his Bournemouth loan as reports suggest he will depart the club this summer.