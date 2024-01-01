Chalobah wants to fight for his place at Chelsea despite the club wanting to selling him

Academy-graduate Trevoh Chalobah wants European football if he is to leave Stamford Bridge, but remains adamant he can fight for his place in the side.

Despite being omitted from the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States, Chalobah is hungry for a spot in a Chelsea side that is packed full of talent ahead of the new season.

The club have taken 28 players on their five-match USA trip but left the academy graduate at home after placing a price tag on his head.

The Blues are said to be looking for upwards of £25million for the talented 25-year-old with many clubs soon to be interested in bidding for his services.

Chalobah is determined to stay at the club but Chelsea have brought in a ton of talent including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Caleb Wiley and Ian Maatsen.

and are clearly open to making a profit on the defender who has given so much to the club over the years.