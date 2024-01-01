Chalobah wants to fight for his place at Chelsea despite the club wanting to selling him

Despite being omitted from the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States, Chalobah is hungry for a spot in a Chelsea side that is packed full of talent ahead of the new season.
The club have taken 28 players on their five-match USA trip but left the academy graduate at home after placing a price tag on his head.
The Blues are said to be looking for upwards of £25million for the talented 25-year-old with many clubs soon to be interested in bidding for his services.
Chalobah is determined to stay at the club but Chelsea have brought in a ton of talent including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Caleb Wiley and Ian Maatsen.
and are clearly open to making a profit on the defender who has given so much to the club over the years.