Chelsea's new son of a gun Veiga: I'm here thanks to Dad

Veiga joined Chelsea on Friday from FC Basel and was quick to cite the inspiration of his father, Nelson Veiga, a former Carpe Verde defender who played for the likes of Estoril and Vitoria Setubal.
Veiga Jr told Chelsea's website: "Following my dad throughout his career, I would say that I’m very mature for my age.
"You get put into situations at a very young age and you have to adapt to them. It’s like being in survival mode and it’s a way of living. You just have to live and get on with it.
"I lived abroad in Cyprus and Morocco when I was younger and you just have to adapt to it. It has made me build my strong character and my personality.
"I speak five different languages – English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic. That has come from living abroad. I find it easier now to adapt to new environments because I have been put in that situation several times, but it’s always new and exciting.
"My dad is my biggest inspiration.
"He used to play at centre-back and because of him, I started to develop my love for football. I remember watching him when I was younger and it would be the only place where I was quiet!
"I would just sit there and watch him play at stadiums, whereas at home I would be kicking the ball around and my mum would go nuts."
Of his own style, Veiga continued: "I’m a smart, aggressive player.
"I’m comfortable on the ball and I would describe myself as a complete player due to my versatility. I’m comfortable in many positions on the pitch. I wouldn’t say I have a favourite position because it depends on the opponent or tactical elements, but I have played at left-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.
"I like to defend a lot and with my height and physical strength, I enjoy it. I like to control the game with or without the ball."