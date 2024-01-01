Chelsea's new son of a gun Veiga: I'm here thanks to Dad

Chelsea signing Renato Veiga has highlighted the influence of his father on his move.

Veiga joined Chelsea on Friday from FC Basel and was quick to cite the inspiration of his father, Nelson Veiga, a former Carpe Verde defender who played for the likes of Estoril and Vitoria Setubal.

Veiga Jr told Chelsea's website: "Following my dad throughout his career, I would say that I’m very mature for my age.

"You get put into situations at a very young age and you have to adapt to them. It’s like being in survival mode and it’s a way of living. You just have to live and get on with it.

"I lived abroad in Cyprus and Morocco when I was younger and you just have to adapt to it. It has made me build my strong character and my personality.

"I speak five different languages – English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic. That has come from living abroad. I find it easier now to adapt to new environments because I have been put in that situation several times, but it’s always new and exciting.

"My dad is my biggest inspiration.

"He used to play at centre-back and because of him, I started to develop my love for football. I remember watching him when I was younger and it would be the only place where I was quiet!

"I would just sit there and watch him play at stadiums, whereas at home I would be kicking the ball around and my mum would go nuts."

Of his own style, Veiga continued: "I’m a smart, aggressive player.

"I’m comfortable on the ball and I would describe myself as a complete player due to my versatility. I’m comfortable in many positions on the pitch. I wouldn’t say I have a favourite position because it depends on the opponent or tactical elements, but I have played at left-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

"I like to defend a lot and with my height and physical strength, I enjoy it. I like to control the game with or without the ball."