Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes

Chelsea axe Chalobah from tour squad

Chelsea axe Chalobah from tour squad
Chelsea axe Chalobah from tour squad
Chelsea axe Chalobah from tour squadTribalfootball
Chelsea have surprised many fans by leaving Trevoh Chalobah out of their squad for a preseason tour of the United States.

The Blues have taken a big group of senior and youth players with coach Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the 25-year-old Chalobah did play 13 games in the Premier League last term, he is surplus to requirements.

He only has a year left on his contract and the club are hoping to move him along.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chalobah was told not to travel and to find a new team.

The club are hoping that they can soon find an agreement to sell the homegrown star.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChalobah TrevohChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan in talks for THREE Chelsea players this summer
Forest, West Ham keen on Chelsea defender Chalobah
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa