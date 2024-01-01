Chelsea axe Chalobah from tour squad

Chelsea have surprised many fans by leaving Trevoh Chalobah out of their squad for a preseason tour of the United States.
The Blues have taken a big group of senior and youth players with coach Enzo Maresca.
While the 25-year-old Chalobah did play 13 games in the Premier League last term, he is surplus to requirements.
He only has a year left on his contract and the club are hoping to move him along.
Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chalobah was told not to travel and to find a new team.
The club are hoping that they can soon find an agreement to sell the homegrown star.