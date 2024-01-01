Slot gives update on Alisson and contract situation with world class Liverpool trio

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken in today's press conference about goalkeeper Alisson Becker as well as the contract situations for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Slot revealed that Alisson will be available for selection against Wolves on Saturday after Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in to replace him in the club’s victories against Bournemouth and West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We think he is (ready)," said the Liverpool boss. "He trained yesterday as part of our session with the group and we're expecting him to do the whole session today. So, we think he is available, but of course we have to train today."

Slot praised Kelleher who was fantastic in the Brazilians absence and proves that Liverpool have great options waiting patiently on the bench.

“We're really happy with Alisson being back but I want to emphasise the fact that we did really well in the two games he wasn't involved in," he added. "It's another example of having two or even three good options in the position in goal."

The Reds manager also spoke about the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and van Dijk who are yet to enter negotiations over a new contract which would see them stay at the club past next summer.

"You are just trying to find another way of asking me," he said. "I'm very happy they are in my team at the moment. There are a lot of games to be played this season so I'm really happy I can select them. Let's see what the future brings."