Southgate defends Saka's performance at left back

The England manager sticks by his decision to put the winger at left back.

England manager Gareth Southgate is not afraid of being unpopular with his players.

The Three Lions will be taking on Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter finals later this week.

Southgate’s side barely beat Slovakia in the round of 16, needing an extra time Harry Kane winner to go through 2-1.

The England coach chose to put Bukayo Saka at left back later in that game, which has not been a popular choice among players.

However, with Luke Shaw not fully fit and Kieran Trippier possibly needing to go back to right-back, Saka may start there against Switzerland.

“We felt that Bukayo at left-back gave us an extra attacking outlet,” Southgate told Radio 5 Live after the 2-1 win.

“It is a good option to have. I have to say the courage shown by the players was fantastic tonight.”