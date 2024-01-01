Souness labels Mainoo as "naive" after "not understanding his position" in Euros final

Graeme Souness has criticised Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo for after England's 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final last Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo, who is just 19 years old has been a fan favourite at Manchester United for some time and has become a key asset for manager Erik ten Hag as he tries to rebuild his side.

England manager Gareth Southgate started the youngster on the bench at the beginning of the tournament but eventually saw Mainoo’s potential and began implementing him in the team.

The teenager shone against Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands and earned his place in the final. However, ex Liverpool star Graeme Souness thought his performance was underwhelming.

“He doesn't fully understand the position. He wanders, he empties the middle of the field too readily.

'I watched him against Iceland (during England's last Euro 2024 warm-up game) and he was getting thrown to the left and thrown to the right.

“He came on as a substitute when holding onto a 1-0 lead (during England's first Euro 2024 game against Serbia) and the first thing he did was chase down the goalkeeper and try to put him under pressure.

“It's naivety, he's still learning the game.”