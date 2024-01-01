Potter praises Southgate after resignation and link to England role

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter is remaining calm about his future.

The Englishman is being linked to the nation’s top football job after Gareth Southgate departed.

While Potter is among the bookies’ favorites to become the next England manager, he is not committing either way.

"I don't think today is the day to speak about that," he told the BBC.

"I think Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don't think there's anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. 

“He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.

"Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he's earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career."

