Carragher says he is worried about Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool contract situation

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes there is a huge issue the club must resolve.

Carragher referenced the fact that three first team stars have contracts that are due to expire at the end of this season.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, and Mo Salah can all leave as free agents in a year’s time.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “The most important one is Trent because of his age. There will be more longevity there. The other two: at that stage of their careers, any club in the world will want them but there's no better club than Liverpool for a chance of winning trophies and a Champions League.

"Salah and Van Dijk - maybe they will want a big payday at the end of their careers, and they go to Saudi or something. I understand players of that age doing that. But if it wasn't that, I'm still confident Liverpool will get those deals done.

"I'm more worried about Trent, especially with the situation last week of him coming off and looking a bit frustrated. I'm not sure what the hold-up is on that, because I'm sure Liverpool will have offered him whatever they can. I was more confident about him six months ago, but it seems to have shifted."

