Liverpool boss Slot: Challenging Champions League draw

New manager Arne Slot has reacted to Liverpool's Champions League league-phase opponents.

The Reds are going to take on some tough opposition in a newly formed group stage of the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool will be hosting Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Bologna in this round.

They will also be taking on RB Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Girona away from home.

Slot reflected to Liverpoolfc.com: "The first thing to say is it is a very challenging draw but also a very exciting one and more important than anything, we are part of it – which means there is a lot to look forward to and also a lot of work to be done.

"There will be a lot of focus on the fixture against Real Madrid at Anfield, and rightly so because they are the holders of the competition, but at the same time there is so much quality among our other opponents that we will spread our attention evenly and take each game as it comes.

"PSV are a team I know really well, of course, and – like Bayer Leverkusen – they are champions of their own country, so the standard is very clear and it runs through all of the clubs that we will face. I could talk about each of them and what they will bring but the time to do that is when the fixtures come around.

"For now, we will look forward and, as I said, keep working because there are a lot of games to come in the Premier League and in the Champions League, and the only way to approach them is one at a time."