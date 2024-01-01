Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are "full of confidence" ahead of Man Utd clash this week

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about the importance of the clash against Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds have claimed six points from a possible six in their start to the Premier League season along with back-to-back clean sheets which has left the squad feeling motivated says the defender.

“I think we're full of confidence. Obviously big changes happened for us in the summer and then a few of us were late back in. But we're getting to grips with the new style, the new way the manager wants us to play and transitioning into a new Liverpool really. I think it's going well so far.

“There's a lot we can still improve on, and I'm sure the manager thinks the same and us players equally so. For us, it's about carrying momentum. We have self-belief, we're confident in ourselves and the way that we play. Two really good games and two wins, so we need to keep that going.”

When asked if he was surprised by the quality of the side so far, he was adamant that all the skill and quality comes from training.

“Not particularly because it's what we do in training every single day. The manager drills it into us, we pick it up and we practise it, we do it in our drills in our sessions and then we execute it in a game. All the patterns of play that you see is stuff that we work on in the training ground throughout the whole week. Hopefully there's more of that style of football to come.”

The defender spoke about the importance of a game plan for Old Trafford and how his side look to use it to grab three points.

“Execute the game plan that the manager gives to us and also follow what we've been doing so far – which is being a hard team to beat, win our duels, win our battles, win our one-v-ones, pick up second balls and then control the game and dominate. As well as being ready for a tough, tough fight in a game like this. In games like this I always think form goes out the window, it's more about who wants to win more.

“As long as we go there with the mentality and the commitment and ready to fight and want to win more and show that on the pitch then we're confident we can go there and get the three points.”