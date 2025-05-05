Carragher on Alexander-Arnold: He will receive the same treatment as Luis Suarez

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has opened up on Trent Alexander-Arnold and his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The England international has gone on to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the world at Liverpool but announced on Monday morning that he will leave Merseyside at the end of his contract this summer. Carragher weighed in on the situation which has frustrated many fans despite his years of service at the club where he has won everything possible.

“What is gained in the short-term can be sacrificed in terms of a legacy once a career is over, and although it might sound like a cliché to say you are “part of family” once you are loved by the fans of the biggest, most storied clubs, it is true,” Carragher said in his column for The Telegraph.

“There are many examples of truly great players who gave stellar service everywhere they went but no longer feel emotionally attached to anyone. It is not necessarily right or fair.

“It is just how it is, because supporters will differentiate between those perceived to be putting the club first in the ongoing fight to take on the superpower of Real Madrid, and those who were accused of thinking about their own career.”

Carragher said that he understands fans frustrations as not only is he leaving for free but he also said he wants to follow in the footsteps of club legend Steven Gerrard which is now impossible.

“Different players have different characteristics and ambitions,” Carragher said.

“Liverpool fans did not think Alexander-Arnold saw his path in the same way as (Michael) Owen and (David) Beckham because he said his dream was to captain the club and follow his hero Gerrard. Fans are obviously going to be upset.”

Despite the controversial move, Carragher wished the defender well and hopes he finds success at Real Madrid where he will be alongside England teammate and one of his best friends Jude Bellingham.

“I love seeing a Liverpool-born lad doing so well he will play for Real Madrid,” Carragher said.

“Part of me thinks ‘well done’ but the competitive element in me also thinks swapping Liverpool red for Real Madrid white means he has chosen to become a rival.

“It means the next time he is at Anfield he will receive the same treatment as Luis Suarez when he returned to Merseyside in a Barcelona shirt.”