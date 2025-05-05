Alexander-Arnold ignores Klopp's advice: They will build a statue in your honour

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has ignored advice given to him by former manager Jurgen Klopp as he is set to leave for free this summer.

The right-back is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of this season. On Monday morning the 26 year old shared an emotional video explaining the reasoning behind his departure after dedicating his life to the club since bursting through the academy.

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.”

In the aftermath of Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona back in 2018, former Liverpool boss Klopp expressed how much the love from fans means and why leaving such an atmosphere can often turn you from an adored player to just another part of a squad.

"I told him to stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," Klopp revealed before the ink on the deal was dry. "Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

It is likely Alexander-Arnold will be at the Bernabeu next season fighting for every competition available for the La Liga giants. Liverpool would have made him the highest paid defender in the world if he had stayed but money does not seem to be a factor in his decision making as he chases his dream of playing for Madrid.