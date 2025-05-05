Mbappe backs Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool exit announcement

Tribal Football
Kylian Mbappe is ready to welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

The England fullback announced this morning that he would not be renewing his Liverpool contract at the end of the season. 

Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid as a Bosman transfer, with terms over a five-year contract said to have already been struck between the two parties.

Meanwhile, as he made his announcement on social media, among those reacting this morning was Real striker Mbappe.

The Frenchman 'liked' the post made the Alexander-Arnold, with the Real dressing room expecting the defender to join them this summer.

 

