Real Madrid reach Alexander-Arnold deal; Liverpool to decide CWC chance
Departing Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to sign with Real Madrid.

The England international announced this morning he would be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a deal has been verbally agreed with Real Madrid: "BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go!  

"Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title.

"Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done."

With Alexander-Arnold's announcement today, it could pave the way for Real Madrid to sign the defender in the first week of June in time to register him for the Club World Cup.

The move will hinge on Liverpool either releasing him from the final month of his contract or agreeing a modest compensation fee from Real Madrid to clear Alexander-Arnold to move to Madrid.

