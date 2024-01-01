Spurs, Juventus go head-to-head for Calafiori

Tottenham are set to do battle with Italian giants Juventus to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The centre half, who plays for Bologna in the Italian Serie A, is hugely admired by Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach wants to bring in another top defender to help shore up his back line.

Per DAZN, Spurs are set to put in a bid for Calafiori and believe they can get their man.

While Juve may be the more prestigious club, the 22-year-old may get a higher wage at Spurs.

The London club can easily outbid Juve, but would have to convince the player to leave Italy.