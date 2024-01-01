Chelsea winger Madueke a target for Juventus

Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Madueke a target for JuventusAction Plus
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is a target for Juventus.

Tuttosport says Chelsea are prepared to sell the England U21 attacker this summer.

And Juventus are considering    Madueke as they seek a new wide player. The 22-year-old is available for around €30m.

Juventus are also looking at cheaper options, such as Edon Zhegrova and Patrick Wimmer at Lille and Wolfsburg respectively .

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli could offer €7-8m for Alexis Saelemaekers .

The 24-year-old was loaned to Bologna from Milan last season and is thus a familiar face to new coach Thiago Motta.

