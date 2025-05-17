Tribal Football
Man City to table Reijnders bid to AC Milan next week
Manchester City will make an opening offer for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders next week.

Il Corriere dello Sport says City will launch a €55m offer for the Holland international.

Knowing Milan face missing out on European football this season, City hope to take advantage of the chaos inside the Rossonero to tempt Reijnders to England.

It's been suggested Milan could be willing to sell, though will insist Reijnders will not leave for less than €70m this summer.

However for now, City intend to open talks with a first offer of €55m next week.

