Man City ready to splash 160M on two stars for Club World Cup

Manchester City are planning to spend big to bring in two young talents this summer.

The Mirror says City intend to commit £160m to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

Both players are being chased by major clubs across Europe.

However, City are ready to strike deals with both Milan and Bayer in the coming days in the hope of having Reijnders and Wirtz available for the Club World Cup.

Bayer want £100m to sell Wirtz, while Milan will demand around £60m to part with Reijnders.

City have the spending power to meet both asking prices in the first week of June, when the market will be open for Club World Cup participants.